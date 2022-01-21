VALERIE WELLS : So long, old building; hello, new building

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976.

We're saying good-bye to the building where I have worked my entire professional career.

Walking into the Herald & Review's William Street office now, after almost two years of working from home during the pandemic, is walking into an almost-deserted space, with construction underway to make it Vieweg Real Estate's new home, and almost every cubicle is empty.

We're moving to a new office, and it will be the first time in my career as a journalist that the Herald & Review has not been at 601 E. William St.

When I started working as an obituary clerk in summer 1990, the place was never empty. Even in the middle of the night, there were people running the press, bundle route carriers lined up at the dock to load up, and sometimes still people in the newsroom madly typing the last lines of a story or putting finishing touches on editing and pasting up. My dad had a bundle route when I was growing up, and I had a motor route – delivering some individual newspapers and some bundles – after I graduated high school, so my family has had a long association with the newspaper, back to when it was two newspapers, the Herald in the morning and the Review in the afternoon.

We had 14 reporters when I started working as an obit clerk. The newsroom was never quiet, and the obit clerks had to be mobile because we didn't have our own desk. We'd set up at an empty desk and if the reporter it belonged to showed up, we had to move. The TV was blaring, phones were ringing, reporters and editors calling across the room to each other, and as often as not, Richard Icen was on the phone bellowing to someone because “bellowing” was the only volume Dick had.

Two years later, I became a newsroom clerk under Bob Fallstrom, typing up weddings and milestone birthdays and community news. Bob was the good news guy, writing up the features on the people whose stories he wanted to tell, and prided himself on saying “yes.” He delighted in telling stories about his own career as well, including how crusty he had been when he was sports editor, in contrast to the affable Bob I was blessed to know. I would have thought he was embellishing the facts if there had not been plenty of people around who remembered Crusty Bob and backed up his stories.

Bob was my mentor, who showed me how to interview, how to craft a newspaper story, and how to see a story where others might not. He gave me my first real assignment, covering a Joan Jett concert at the Macon County Fairground. I wasn't yet a reporter and nobody else would have let a green kid go write a story but he did. As time went on, he let me do stories pretty regularly, so by the time I graduated from college and a reporter's slot opened up, I had proven myself and had a file to wave around to show that I could do the job.

The seasoned reporters around me then, who were willing to answer questions and offer sources and give advice, were invaluable. Listening to Ron Ingram's endless stories in the lunchroom was both entertaining and enlightening. Ron had covered every beat at the paper at some point and knew more about the people and places than most of us ever will.

Sadly, Dick, Bob and Ron have all passed on, taking decades of Macon County's history, witnessed firsthand and in person, with them.

And now we move to a new space, with a lot fewer of us to carry on the century-plus of journalism and first drafts of history that the Herald & Review has been responsible for producing. We can take the memories with us.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

