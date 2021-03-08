WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: A better way to support states during downturns

In previous U.S. recessions, a familiar fiscal pattern has almost always played out. Deprived of revenue, the state and local governments closest to the American people lay off employees and cut essential services. If and when Congress comes to the rescue, it’s often too late. The economic damage has been done.

In some ways, the coronavirus crisis has disrupted this sequence. Federal support has been substantial and, by earlier standards at least, prompt. Congress was quick to recognize the economic danger posed by the pandemic and didn’t stint on outlays. The third big stimulus package currently before Congress actually risks overshooting. Providing another $1.9 trillion in total, it promises state and local governments an additional $350 billion of aid, all told — a good deal more than the remaining revenue shortfall.

Even so, the same underlying flaw in the U.S. approach to fiscal federalism has again been apparent: Instead of being ready for the next recession, the fiscal machinery was taken by surprise. What’s needed is a system that doesn’t require so much frantic improvisation when economic conditions shift – one that delivers help quickly and predictably when it’s needed.