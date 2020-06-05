WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: A crowd in space: Tens of thousands of satellites planned for orbit

Some scientists fear that the sheer number of satellites could blot out the stars to the point where observations of the universe through Earth telescopes would be nearly impossible. They could also affect astronomy research by disrupting radio frequencies used for deep-space observation.

And there’s also the concern about the amount of space junk that could be floating around. There are already millions of pieces of junk — from abandoned satellites or pieces of spacecraft — in space. Crowding the skies with tens of thousands of new satellites increases the risk of more pieces falling off, as well as the possibility the debris would strike other satellites. In the late ’70s, NASA scientist Donald Kessler put forth a theory — the Kessler effect — that the floating debris could create a catastrophic chain of collisions that would produce a field of space junk and hinder space travel.

Most astronomers doubt there is a real danger from the Kessler effect, but controlling the path of satellites and avoiding collisions will take considerably more vigilance. Earlier this year, the possibility of two satellites colliding over Pittsburgh drew wide attention. A NASA official said that if thousands more satellites are placed in orbit, collision avoidance maneuvers would increase from “three a day to eight an hour.”