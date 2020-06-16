WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Adulation of Confederacy harms morale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a movement to remove the names of Confederate soldiers and officers from U.S. military installations.

Many of these bases were named in the 20th century to appease racist white Southern leaders who objected to integration in the military. Indeed, all 10 of these facilities are located in the South, from Virginia to Texas.

But who isn’t good with bringing the military fully into the oft-stated goal of racial equality? That would be President Donald Trump, who last week tweeted that his administration will “not even consider” renaming bases that he described as “magnificent,” “fabled,” and part of the “Great American Heritage.”

But while Fort Bragg (named after Braxton Bragg, an often-defeated Confederate general considered by many historians to be among the worst military leader to serve on either side during the Civil War) and Fort Hood (named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, who is famous for his overaggressive tactics and personal ambition) have a storied place in U.S. military history, it is not for their namesakes but because of the accomplishments of the men and women who have served in those installations.