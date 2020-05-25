WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Airlines, passengers need obsessive hygiene

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that airline crew members and front-line employee should wear face masks or coverings, so we expect that to be the norm. What also needs to be enforced is a mandatory passenger dress code: We wouldn’t want to see anyone on our flight without a mask. Airlines are requiring face coverings, but they sound hesitant about enforcement because they don’t want confrontations. Here’s an American Airlines instruction to employees, per The Washington Post: “Flight attendants are instructed not to escalate the issue if the passenger refuses to wear a face covering and to consider options, such as reseating if other passengers are involved, to defuse the situation.”

OK, what? If flight crews relax their guard, they’ll end up in situations like a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas where, according to a Portland, Ore., TV station, nearly half the passengers weren’t wearing masks. Flyers, this is on you. Protect yourselves and everyone else on board. You want to be on an airplane with other people? Keep your face covered.