WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Alaina Hampton is just getting started

“I need you to stop,” she told Quinn, a Madigan aide, in one text. “I have dedicated a lot of time to this election cycle and I will continue to do so, but I need to be able to do my work without you contacting me like this. I’m not interested. I just want to do my work.”

This is the unassailable response of someone whose Twitter bio would one day read, “document everything and get a lawyer.” Yet Quinn pressed on, undeterred by her unequivocal responses or by the #MeToo movement’s rise. Madigan failed to respond to the situation until Hampton spoke with reporters. Quinn was ousted.

The settlement is relatively small — $275,000 in total, $200,000 of which will go to Hampton’s attorneys, not an amount that will cause pain to Madigan’s political treasury — and does not include admissions of wrongdoing.

But Hampton’s story, along with those of Denise Rotheimer and Sherri Garrett, inspired news laws in Illinois, extending harassment protections to state contract workers and consultants, and requiring employers to train employees on sexual harassment.

While these women brought change with their bravery and openness, Madigan’s friend Michael McClain was arranging for ComEd lobbyists to sign contracts with Quinn, funneling $30,000 his way, and urging secrecy.