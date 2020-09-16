WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: America’s problem right now? It’s always us against them

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, South African-born comedian Trevor Noah hit at the heart of a serious problem hurting America right now.

“Nuance doesn’t sell as well in America,” Noah said in an interview with CBS. “Nuance means you can’t just take a stand and fight the other person. Nuance means we have to talk a little bit more. And until the American political system can find a way to represent the nuance that exists within America, you are going to create this false impression that there is This or That.”

In a nation sharply divided by ideology, it is easier for many of us to embrace absolutes over nuances. Unfortunately, we do it at our national peril.

Political protest and debate are cherished and essential elements of a functioning democracy. A society that views nearly every issue as your team vs. my team is proving to be more and more difficult in an increasingly polarized nation.

And the list of polarizing issues is inexhaustible — masks and COVID-19; immigration policy; gun safety vs. gun owners’ rights; and the increasingly dangerous perception that stridence for racial justice is the same as advocating racial violence or special preferences.