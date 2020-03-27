WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: America was left defenseless. Why?

It may never be known how many people caught the new coronavirus while standing for hours in densely packed international airports, waiting for the government to screen them. That happened even as some governors and mayors began taking drastic steps to eliminate crowds, and long after sporting leagues had voluntarily shut down to limit the contagion.
Like almost everything else the federal government has done in this crisis, it came desperately late, was conceived on the fly and confirmed that there had been an appalling absence of planning for just the sort of a pandemic that experts had warned was inevitable.
That unreadiness was a monstrous failure to apply what the government already knew about its vulnerabilities.
During 2019, the administration had simulated just such a scenario. As disclosed by the New York Times last week, the Department of Health and Human Services conducted an exercise code-named “Crimson Contagion” to gauge how public and private agencies across the nation would respond to an imaginary pandemic eerily like the new coronavirus. It theorized that 110 million Americans would be infected, 7.7 million would be hospitalized and 586,000 would die.
The exercise caught the government woefully unprepared.
The 46-page staff report, stamped “for official use only” and not to be disclosed to anyone who didn’t “need to know,” identified rampant confusion and bureaucratic turf wars. State agencies and hospitals did not know what equipment was at hand or could be found. Too little emergency money was in reserve. States were at odds over whether to close schools.
Among the findings:
—“The current medical countermeasure supply chain and production capacity cannot meet the demands imposed by nations during a global influenza pandemic.”
—“States experienced multiple challenges requesting resources from the federal government due to a lack of standardized, well-understood and properly executed resource request procedures.”
—“States questioned federal resource allocation decisions in response to an influenza pandemic.”
—“A significant topic of concern centered around the inadequacies of existing executive branch and statutory authorities to provide HHS with the requisite mechanisms to serve successfully as the lead federal agency in response to an influenza pandemic.”
What was done with this alarming information other than keeping it secret from the American people and, as far as we know, from Congress?
A copy went to the White House, which now claims it took steps to improve the quality and quantity of flu vaccines. The response fell far short.
Of all the subsequent failures, the most consequential are probably the dire shortages of testing kits, protective gear for health care workers and first responders, and respirators for the most critically ill victims.
In South Korea, by contrast, there had been only four known cases when health officials took emergency steps to develop and mass-produce tests. For weeks, that nation has been testing more than 10,000 people a day and new cases are declining while ours are nearly doubling daily.
It took the collapse of the stock markets to get President Trump's attention. The president who berated Barack Obama for how he healed the economic damage of 2008 is now repudiating almost everything he and other Republicans have long said against the government’s responsibility to rescue a staggering economy.
But yes, dramatic action is necessary. The major questions are in the details.
Without doubt, there needs to be massive help to individuals and small businesses crippled by the necessary social distancing. Some industries, like the airlines, are too important to be allowed to fail.
After coping with the current emergency, Congress must demand to know why America was so unprepared; why the warnings of the “Crimson Contagion” exercise were ignored and what should be done about the institutional weaknesses that bitter experience is confirming.
One key question: Should there be a permanent, career, nonpolitical health directorate with independence akin to that of the Federal Reserve?
The fundamental duty of any government is to protect its citizens. That applies as fully to public health as to defense against foreign and domestic enemies.
The military has contingency plans for almost any imaginable attack, or so we are told. After Ebola, MERS, SARS, swine flu, Zika and HIV/AIDS, why were the civilian agencies so unprepared for yet 3 another pandemic?
This won’t be the last one. But it had better be the last for which our nation was unready.
Sun Sentinel (South Florida)
