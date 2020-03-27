WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: America was left defenseless. Why?

It may never be known how many people caught the new coronavirus while standing for hours in densely packed international airports, waiting for the government to screen them. That happened even as some governors and mayors began taking drastic steps to eliminate crowds, and long after sporting leagues had voluntarily shut down to limit the contagion.

Like almost everything else the federal government has done in this crisis, it came desperately late, was conceived on the fly and confirmed that there had been an appalling absence of planning for just the sort of a pandemic that experts had warned was inevitable.

That unreadiness was a monstrous failure to apply what the government already knew about its vulnerabilities.

During 2019, the administration had simulated just such a scenario. As disclosed by the New York Times last week, the Department of Health and Human Services conducted an exercise code-named “Crimson Contagion” to gauge how public and private agencies across the nation would respond to an imaginary pandemic eerily like the new coronavirus. It theorized that 110 million Americans would be infected, 7.7 million would be hospitalized and 586,000 would die.

The exercise caught the government woefully unprepared.