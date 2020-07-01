WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Beware of campaign apps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Modern political campaigning requires innovative tools and technology to facilitate canvassing, phone banking and other outreach. But the 2020 campaign apps released by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden far exceed political organizing, instead exploiting careless users for valuable data.

Jacob Gursky and Samuel Woolley, researchers from the University of Texas, analyzed both campaign apps to see how they requested and collected user data. The findings, published in MIT Technology Review, speak to the importance of data collection and targeted messaging, and what lengths campaigns will now go to in order to reach an audience.

While the 2016 election was defined in part by data collection through Facebook — the Trump campaign was able to acquire psychological profiles of more than 230 million Americans, compiled using Facebook data, from Cambridge Analytica — public concerns about election integrity and security have shifted the battlefield to mobile apps. But this change has seemingly only emboldened campaigns to vacuum up more information.