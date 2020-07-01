WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Beware of campaign apps

Modern political campaigning requires innovative tools and technology to facilitate canvassing, phone banking and other outreach. But the 2020 campaign apps released by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden far exceed political organizing, instead exploiting careless users for valuable data.
Jacob Gursky and Samuel Woolley, researchers from the University of Texas, analyzed both campaign apps to see how they requested and collected user data. The findings, published in MIT Technology Review, speak to the importance of data collection and targeted messaging, and what lengths campaigns will now go to in order to reach an audience.
While the 2016 election was defined in part by data collection through Facebook — the Trump campaign was able to acquire psychological profiles of more than 230 million Americans, compiled using Facebook data, from Cambridge Analytica — public concerns about election integrity and security have shifted the battlefield to mobile apps. But this change has seemingly only emboldened campaigns to vacuum up more information.
According to Gursky and Woolley, both the Trump and Biden apps want to collect as much information about the phone contacts of a user as possible. Names and phone numbers are then cross-referenced with party voter files, and people are then targeted by the campaign with messages and advertising.
The Trump app takes things a step further, as its app makes extensive permission requests that grant it access to users’ location data, phone identity and control of a phone’s Bluetooth capabilities.
So before downloading the Trump or Biden apps — or any other app, for that matter — take a moment to examine what exactly you are signing up for and consider if the intrusion in your life is worth the cost of admission.
