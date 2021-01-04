WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden can save Medicare and Social Security

The chattering class sees Joe Biden as an artful dodger, forced to dance around a Democratic Party’s schism. He has to placate both the traditional liberals and the hard-left progressives. The former were relieved to have him as the party’s candidate; the latter awaken each day to make more demands of him — for Cabinet posts, for extreme policies, for attention.

This conventional wisdom pigeonholes the president-elect as Poor Old Joe, relegated to four years in which rival Democrats and resistance Republicans take turns thwarting him.

To which we offer a borrowed Joe-ism: Malarkey.

Every president takes office with political capital to spend, a chosen agenda to pursue and an obligation to manage the country toward a better future. There are some who speculate Biden, now 78, will seek to liberate himself by declaring early on that he won’t seek reelection. We’re not in the prediction business. But we are in the advice business, and Biden — like the presidents who preceded him — has a shot at building a historic legacy as the one who rallied people of all political stripes to confront issues other pols duck. Among those issues: saving the social safety net for older Americans.