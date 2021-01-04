WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden can't repeat Obama's Cuba errors

What to do about Cuba could quickly become an uncomfortable political question for President-elect Joe Biden. He’ll soon arrive at a fork on the road. Should he veer right or left?

As Biden crafts his foreign policy, one of his administration’s most prickly dilemmas is wrapped in this simple question:

Should the United States return to its 2014 efforts — when Barack Obama was president and Biden his VP — to reestablish relations and diplomatic ties with the Cuban government, wiping away the 60-year U.S. embargo against the communist island? And if he has any intention of doing so, he’ll have to wrangle concessions from the regime before any resumption of relations. The Obama administration’s failure to do so doomed the historic rapprochement.

Biden will have to navigate the perilous waters of Florida politics and convictions. An exile population in South Florida, made up largely of Cubans and Venezuelans, spurned him at the ballot box and voted for President Donald Trump.

He learned the hard way how these particular exiles, a powerful voting bloc, favored Trump’s hard line on the Castro and Nicolas Maduro regimes during the presidential elections.