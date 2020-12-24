WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden inherits Mexico mess

Among the clutter Joe Biden will inherit on Jan. 20 is this: a law enforcement relationship with America’s southern neighbor in complete disarray. Earlier this month, Mexican lawmakers adopted a measure that dramatically limits that country’s partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a partnership that has been the driving force behind Mexico’s meager successes against organized crime.

Mexican officials say the DEA has about 50 agents stations in Mexico. The new law strips them of all levels of diplomatic immunity. It forces them, along with officials from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, to submit whatever intelligence they collect to federales. And it requires local and state police to submit a written report of any interaction they have with foreign officials, down to a text message.

Officials on both sides of the Rio Grande are calling this law ruinous. And the loser is Mexico. According to the National Statistics Institute, Mexico’s homicide rate is at 29 killings per 100,000 inhabitants, almost six times the homicide rate in the U.S. and among the worst in the world. Half of the states in Mexico have been tagged as Level 4 for danger by the U.S. State Department, the same rating as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.