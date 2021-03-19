 Skip to main content
WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden must handle crisis at the Mexican border
WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden must handle crisis at the Mexican border

A potential crisis and a grave political embarrassment for the new administration have collided on the U.S. southern border. Migrant crossings, especially of unaccompanied children, have surged, and the systems meant to cope with such arrivals are under pressure. President Joe Biden needs to move quickly before the problem gets any worse.

February saw almost 100,000 people apprehended at the border, a nearly 30% increase over January and the highest number for that month in five years. U.S. border shelters are already overwhelmed.

Much of the blame rests with Biden’s predecessor. The previous administration denied border authorities the resources they need to do their job quickly and humanely, and relied on cruelty, harsh rhetoric and a largely irrelevant wall to help deter migrants. That approach had to go — but Biden erred in conspicuously reversing those tactics without also preparing for the consequences.

On Tuesday, a lengthy statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described what’s happening and what the government is doing in response — but it accepted no responsibility for the mess. All the mistakes, it explains, were made by President Donald Trump.

Not so.

Biden’s introduction of a comprehensive immigration reform was premature. It served as an invitation to migrants; a surge was foreseeable and the system wasn’t ready. In addition, by executive order, Biden has partially rolled back Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum applicants, and the administration has shut down several other programs that enabled fast denial of migrants’ often questionable claims for protection.

After Trump, new pressure on the southern border was almost inevitable, but it needn’t have been as bad as this. Biden’s precipitate initiatives have made things worse. He needs to start undoing the damage.

Bloomberg Opinion

