WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden must not repeat Trump’s border mistakes

Six months after it moved to formally terminate the program, the Biden administration is set to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as Remain in Mexico, a Stephen Miller-championed border policy that forces vulnerable migrants to wait in northern Mexico as their U.S. asylum cases move forward (or, more frequently, get stuck in the gears of a rusted bureaucracy). Biden officials emphasize that they’re doing so due to a federal court injunction, which is true, but they can’t wash their hands of some strange decisions made in resurrecting this damaging program.
For one thing, in his new guidance on implementation, Homeland Security Undersecretary Robert Silvers noted that the policy could be applied against “nationals of any country in the Western Hemisphere other than Mexico,” which would make this policy far broader than the Trump administration’s criteria of migrants from Spanish-speaking countries and Brazil and seemingly tailor-made to include Haiti.
It’s undeniable that MPP caused great harm to asylum seekers, as admitted by Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas in a new memo rescinding the policy again, where he wrote that it imposed “substantial and unjustifiable human costs on migrants,” including routine kidnappings. That termination memo becomes effective once the injunction is vacated, though the administration could have tried arguing that it superseded the earlier memo and made the injunction moot.
With the program’s return, the federal government must at minimum guarantee that it abides by the thin guardrails it put into place, such as exempting migrants who might be at greater risk in Mexico due to their sexual orientation or gender identity and permitting greater access to attorneys so that asylum claims are actually heard.
If and when the injunction is vacated, it would be grotesque to claim victory while keeping the much more sweeping Title 42 order — which has been interpreted to allow immediate expulsions — in place. The administration must not argue to overturn a program that hurts migrants out of one side of its mouth while fighting to preserve another out of the other.
Germany Berlin Wall Anniversary Then and Now
The combo shows a view of East Berlin, taken from an observation platform in Bernauer Strasse, West Berlin, in 1980 and trams crossing the area of former Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin on Oct 1, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Elke Bruhn Hoffman, Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows US President John F Kennedy walking past a cordon of saluting servicemen and the sentry post of "Checkpoint Charlie" on June 26, 1963 and photo shows actors wearing uniforms at the area of former Checkpoint Charlie, with a rebuilt checkpoint as touristic attraction in Berlin, Germany on Sept 24, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows US President Richard Nixon looking across the communist wall into East Germany during his stay in the divided city on Feb. 27, 1969 and the area of the former Berlin Wall at the Checkpoint Heinrich-Heine-Strasse on Sept. 24, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows the Berlin Wall checkpoint at Heinrich-Heine-Strasse on March 12, 1971 and people walking and cycling at the area of former checkpoint at district Kreuzberg in Berlin on Oct. 1, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photos/Edwin Reichert, Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows East Germans erecting the wall in front of the Reichtags building on Nov. 20, 1961 and cyclists going by on Sept. 25, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows the Berlin Wall along Bernauer Strasse in the north of Berlin with a writing 'The wall must fall' on March 8, 1973 and a part of the Wall Remembrance Monument at the same spot at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin on Oct 21, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows children playing at the Berlin Wall at Sebastianstrasse near Heinrich-Heine-Strasse in 1968 and a man walking over the once divided Sebastianstrasse on Nov. 3, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combos shows US President John F Kennedy looking across the Berlin Wall into East Germany during his visit on June 26, 1963 and the area of former Checkpoint Charlie on Sept. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows East-German policemen in work dress as they remove barbed wire from a brick wall while other policemen in background are raising the wall to 15 feet at the border between the French and Russian sector at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin on Sept. 9, 1961 and the line the of former Berlin Wall in the pavement at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin on Oct. 21, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows east Berlin citizens crowding the new passage at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin where East German border police tore down segments of the wall on Nov. 11, 1989 and people walking at the crossing Bernauer Strasse and Oderberger Strasse on Oct. 26, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photos/Rudi Blaha, Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows a woman looking at the Berlin Wall along the Spree river in central Berlin in 1980 with the construction side of the Charite hospital in background and a bridge crossing the river spree where once stood the Berlin Wall at the Reichstagsufer in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 16, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Elke Bruhn Hoffman, Markus Schreiber)
The combo whos construction work at the Berlin Wall on Aug. 13, 1985 on Friedrichstrasse near checkpoint Charlie and Friedrichstrasse Oct. 2, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows the Berlin Wall at the empty Potsdamer Platz in August 1962 and cars and busses dring there on Sept. 25, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photos/Edwin Reichtert, Markus Schreiber)
The combo shows a child playing on a play ground at the Berlin wall in July 1981 and cars parking at the same spot in Berlin's Kreuzberg district on Oct. 2, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
FILE - The Nov. 11, 1989 file photo shows east Berlin citizens crowding the new passage at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin where East German border police tore down segments of the wall two days after the border were opened in the divided city. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha, file)
The Oct. 26, 2014 photo shows people walking at the crossing Bernauer Strasse and Oderberger Strasse at the area of the former Berlin Wall in Berlin where East German border police tore down parts of the wall right after opening the borders in 1989. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
FILE - The Nov. 20, 1961 photo shows 12 feet high boards hiding the work as East German troops erect a new concrete wall at the Brandenburg Gate, marking the East-West border in Berlin. In background is the former Reichstag building which is in West Berlin. (AP Photo/file)
FILE - The 1980 file photo shows a woman looking at the Berlin Wall along the Spree river in central Berlin in 1980. In background is the construction side of the Charite hospital. (AP Photo/Elke Bruhn Hoffmann, file)
FILE - The Aug. 13, 1985 file photo shows a view into East Berlin from West Berlin at Checkpoint Charlie. The construction works on East Berlin side of checkpoint were new control barracks. (AP Photo/file)
FILE - The June 26, 1963 file photo show US President John F Kennedy walking past a cordon of saluting servicemen and the sentry post of "Checkpoint Charlie" at the West Berlin area near the Berlin Wall. Escorting the President is Brig. Gen. Frederick O. Hartell, right, Commander of the U.S. brigade in Berlin. Partly obscured by Kennedy is West Berlin Mayor Willy Brandt. (AP Photo/file)
FILE - The Feb. 27, 1969 file photo shows US President Richard Nixon looking across the communist wall into East Germany, from West Berlin during his stay in the divided city. Germany's Chancellor Kurt Kiesinger is seen behind Nixon. (AP Photo/file)
FILE - The Nov. 19, 1961 file photo shows a view from top of the old Reichstag’s building to the Brandenburg Gate, which marks the border in this divided city. The semi-circled wall around the Brandenburg Gate was erected by East German police. (AP Photo/E.Worth, file)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1989 file photo Berliners sing and dance on top of The Berlin Wall to celebrate the opening of East-West German borders. Thousands of East German citizens moved into the West after East German authorities opened all border crossing points to the West. In the background is the Brandenburg Gate. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)
FILE - The June 26, 1963 file photo shows President John Kennedy standing on an observation platform as he looks into East Berlin across the Communist Berlin Wall that divided the German city. (AP Photo)
FILE - The Sept. 9, 1961 file photo shows East-German policemen in work dress as they remove barbed wire from a brick wall while other policemen in background are raising the wall to 15 feet at the border between the French and Russian sector at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin. (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert, file)
The combo shows West Berliners waving to relatives in East Berlin one year after the Berlin Wall was erected at Bernauer Strasse on Aug. 13, 1962 and people crossing the area of the former Berlin Wall in Berlin on Oct. 26, 2014 - 25 years after the fall of the wall. (AP Photo/Werner Kreusch, Markus Schreiber)
This photo gallery compares 17 iconic images of the Berlin Wall when it stood with the same locations in the reunified German capital today. The images include the building of the wall in 1961, people waving to relatives across the divide, children playing beside the wall, U.S. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon looking into East Germany across the barrier, border checkpoints and people walking through a hole in the wall created by East German border guards two days after the frontier was opened.
