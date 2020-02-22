WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Blago found neither grace nor humility

Blagojevich said he hoped to draw on the experience of his imprisonment to work on behalf of people who have been wrongfully incarcerated or oversentenced for nonviolent offenses. He also had a message for his fellow underdogs: “You may be down, all your hopes may have seemed to disappear. The road you have to travel is a long one, and home, that’s where you want to be, is so far away you can’t even see the flicker of a light at the end of the tunnel. But don’t give up.”

Those are fine enough sentiments, given credence because Blagojevich has been through a long, despairing odyssey — one he deserved.

Prison is punishment, and a lonely place. So here’s the thing. It’s doubtful at this point that Blagojevich will ever face up to his wrongdoing. He couldn’t bring himself to acknowledge culpability when being sentenced to prison, so he’s unlikely to do it now. But he still has abilities and notoriety as a fallen public figure.