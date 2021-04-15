WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Bottom trawling harms the ocean and the climate

These new measurements lend fresh urgency to efforts worldwide to limit or ban bottom trawling. The practice is already restricted in many places, including most of the U.S. West Coast and wide areas near Australia and Europe. If bans could be expanded from less than 3% of the ocean to 3.6% — without any affected trawl operations moving to other areas — the researchers estimate that it would be possible to eliminate 90% of the risk of carbon disturbance.

It’s true that jobs can be lost, at least at first. That’s why it’s important to institute limitations carefully, and to gain enough public acceptance to ensure that they’re enforced. One promising strategy is to “freeze the footprint” of bottom trawling by limiting it to places where it’s already being practiced, and allowing no expansion until research can show that vulnerable habitats won’t be harmed. This works best if it’s paired with quotas to ensure that the trawled areas aren’t overfished. Another useful approach is to require that trawl nets be equipped with rolling bobbins and other gear to hold them above the ocean floor and keep them from unnecessarily plowing the bottom.

International cooperation would also help, especially in monitoring and restricting the trawling of ocean ridges and sea mounts in the “high seas” outside any country’s jurisdiction.