WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Chicago must take hold of its uncertain future

The spotlight of national media shines on the standoff between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union. The less-than-pretty picture emerging? A city devolved into crisis.

There’s hard evidence. We’ve got kids out of school, infuriated and exhausted parents, an unacceptable homicide rate, carjackings terrifying citizens, a vaunted retail and entertainment sector on its knees, upstanding citizens newly afraid to walk the dog around the corner, a growing national reputation for dysfunctionality and a pervasive sense that too much is raging out of control here on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Happy New Year, Chicago.

Instead of hearing about the city’s leaders vowing to work together, we’re reading instead how CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates describes the school’s main problem as “an intractable, incompetent mayor.”

Not helpful. Whatever the level of veracity. Calling someone incompetent rarely results in favorable conditions for mutually beneficial reform.

Want to hold your next big convention here as you read this week’s stories in The New York Times, The Guardian or The Wall Street Journal? Want to choose Chicago now instead of Orlando for that big 2024 meeting you’re planning, the celebratory one that will herald the in-person recovery?

Chicago faces major, complex, interwoven problems. They’re not all the fault of the city. And they are not without solutions: In fact, this city has plenty of smart people engaged with them. We have some of the greatest universities in the world. There is no shortage of decent ideas; the issue is who is listening to the best minds in town.

But the danger now is that the present-day problems in Chicago are becoming so intense, so public and so all-consuming that the bandwidth of our leaders will be filled up with panicked crisis management, and we’ll fail to plan quickly enough for the recovery.

As a result, this city will fall behind its peers.

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which rages throughout the city and state, is, for sure, a vexing issue. It is the most obvious reason for the current standoff at Chicago Public Schools. But the issue there also involves a much broader power struggle between a school district and a union suffering from mutual disrespect. Both sides have to resolve the current standoff but also keep their eyes on the bigger issues festering under the surface.

When it comes to educating our kids, cooperation is the only way forward. That will still be true when COVID testing is no longer needed.

Evidence grows that omicron soon will be gone, following a punishing wave of mostly mild cases, which is fine unless you or someone you love do not fall into the mild category. For that reason, COVID-19 still requires remediation and attention to compliance with public health mandates. But the problems in the hospitality industry here will far outlive our current media obsession with the usefulness, or lack thereof, of checking vaccination cards at the door.

Here is what we see ahead.

By spring break, Americans will be moving on, the ever-expedient political messaging from the Biden administration will have shifted to match that mood, some kind of victory will be claimed at various governmental levels, and the experiential economy will begin an epic international recovery. Slow burn at first, but momentum will grow.

The lack of conventions headed to Chicago will be coming sharply into focus, worrying hoteliers. The city can’t control an international decline in such in-person meetings, but it can control where those that do exist choose to go. And we’ll need more leaders who understand the difference. The same is true of the updating of our office buildings; systemic change is one thing, a city’s place in the hierarchy of innovative adaptation is another.

International luxury brands, bruised by criminals cleaning out their stores but lacking the bandwidth for a deep dive into why, will eye staying in Chicago warily, let alone making crucial new investments.

The problem right now is not so much how, say, Navy Pier or Michigan Avenue will get through January and February, which look like frozen toast. The issue is how well prepared these entities will be to recover in April and May.

We fear that the lingering reputation that Chicago is not safe to visit will turn into one of our most vexing problems, far outlasting omicron. This could impact business recruitment, real estate values, property tax revenues and our shared quality of life.

Other cities will compete fiercely for expanding businesses and will make a play as the best destinations for a ballooning travel sector. Who will make our case?

Chicago Tribune

