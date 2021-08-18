WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Climate change will hit Midwest

Most people who live in Chicago and the Great Lakes region probably think of climate change as primarily a headache for West Coast homeowners and businesses weary of wildfires.

Midwesterners, think again.

A recent report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a 4,000-page document viewed as the most comprehensive look at climate ever undertaken. Among the findings: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called the report’s conclusions “a code red for humanity.” In many ways, it’s also a code red for the Prairie State.

In Illinois, the changing climate makes the future look wetter and warmer, as reported in a climate assessment focused on this state earlier this year by the Nature Conservancy. Like the U.N. report, it offered a grim outlook for coming decades.

Even after cutting carbon emissions to meet current bench marks, changes in this state by the end of this century could include: average annual temperatures warming 4 to 9 degrees, a month of temperatures reaching 95 degrees or higher and 3 more inches of rain during the spring.

That would mean more flooding and more health threats from heat, waterborne pathogens, mold and disease carried by mosquitoes and ticks.

In Chicago, flooding has forced sludge into basements and unleashed swarms of sewer flies, a vision out of a horror film, except it’s real. Communities that already have the highest risk of health challenges are likely to suffer even more.

On farms, climate change could bring a longer growing season for the state’s biggest crops — corn and soybeans. But it’s a mixed picture. Intensifying drought and heat could reduce corn yields and force some planting zones to shift north.

So far, countries are falling short of doing what scientists say is needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change, according to a U.N. analysis from earlier this year. Meeting current emissions pledges would bring only a 1 percent reduction in global emissions by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. Scientists say something closer to a 50 percent reduction is needed.

“We must act decisively now,” said Guterres, the U.N. chief. “Every fraction of a degree counts.”

Using new data sets to make century-to-century comparisons, the U.N.’s IPCC report finds that human influence has warmed the climate at a rate that is unprecedented in at least the last 2,000 years.

“There’s no going back,” tweeted Darrell Kaufman, a climate scientist at Northern Arizona University and one of the report’s authors. “At least, not for centuries.”

What can be done? It’s too late to avoid some of the most devastating effects the new assessments indicate are on the way. Even if nations made drastic cuts today, the amount of cumulative warming still is likely to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next 20 years, the report concludes.

There’s still time, however, to take action to prevent the planet from getting even hotter. Planting more trees is a great idea, but only a start. The infrastructure bill now before Congress includes billions of dollars to help the country deal with flood control, river dredging, mapping of areas most likely to have flooding and wildfires and relocating Native American populations away from the most fire-vulnerable areas.

Nations also need to band together to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by about 2050, climate scientists say. Congress took an important step in December by authorizing $447 million to research and develop large-scale carbon removal.

Although it’s easier and a lot less expensive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at their source than to pull released carbon back in from the atmosphere, some companies, including a growing number of start-ups, are using new technologies to develop more renewable fuel and efficient energy — or to capture and scrub CO2 from the air and store it underground.

The private sector still tends to resist such steps unless legally required to do so. But the more individuals and companies get engaged in the effort, the more costs will go down, as we have seen in the solar and wind power industries.

Accurate research like the IPCC report has produced alarming news of the earth’s climate future. Now the world needs U.S. and international action on a massive scale, rather than feel-good public relations gestures.

After all, we only have one planet and, if we treat its resources right, one is enough.

Chicago Tribune

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0