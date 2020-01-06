WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Compostable plastic? It's still plastic

Most people know by now that the disposable plastic used for takeout food is an environmental hazard. Containers, cups, utensils, straws — very little of it gets recycled and very much of it ends up polluting the oceans, lakes and rivers of the world.

That's why many cities have adopted tight restrictions on its use by stores and restaurants, and why lawmakers are considering a new law to phase out most single-use plastic packaging that's not recycled or compostable over the next decade.

Given the plastic trash backlash, it's no surprise that forward-thinking retailers and restaurants are working hard to replace their conventional single-use plastic with so-called bioplastic versions that, theoretically at least, will have a second life as soil-enriching compost. The plastic industry reports explosive interest in compostable plastic for food packaging, and that is projected to grow substantially in coming years.

That's great, right? No more guilt that the drinking straw tossed into the trash might end up jammed in the nose of a sea turtle. One way or the other, it will become worm food eventually. Right?

Sorry, no. The disappointing reality is that compostable plastic is only a potential alternative at the moment, because it isn't being composted in any substantial way as yet.