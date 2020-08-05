WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Compromise, speed needed on relief bill

Meanwhile, the Republican-majority Senate has prioritized — but not passed — a $1 trillion bill, with COVID-19 liability protection a red line for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But so far GOP senators cannot find caucus agreement, let alone common ground with Democrats.

And the Trump administration is reportedly mulling more unilateral action.

None of the approaches are perfect. But all sides must compromise and avoid using the crisis as a cudgel in their narrative for the November election.

Yes, there are likely some instances when the additional $600 weekly supplement is a disincentive to return to work. But multiple studies suggest it’s a lack of work to return to that is the crux of the crisis, or the fact that some workers also are caregivers for COVID-19 patients — or have been stricken themselves.

More government workers also could join the jobless ranks because of plummeting tax revenue, making it critical for the federal government to boost state and local government aid. This is especially crucial since many government workers are on the pandemic front lines, including educators who will need more, not fewer, resources to teach amid an unprecedented upending of the educational model due to the pandemic.