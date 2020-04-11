WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Congress must approve an infrastructure plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the past three years, Americans have heard repeatedly about the need for an ambitious federal program to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. Bridges, roads, locks, airports and other facilities are in dire need of maintenance. The current health crisis has added a new dimension to the issue, since an infrastructure program could provide a much-needed stimulus to an economy that is reeling.

The time for action is now. This type of program puts large numbers of people to work, so it will mitigate a rapidly increasing unemployment rate in the nation. Also, heading into the fall election, both the president and members of Congress can finally make good on past promises regarding infrastructure.

Since 2017, the debate has widened, so now citizens are demanding that an infrastructure bill include water systems, brownfields, electric grids and rural broadband. Some climate change concerns can be addressed.

Now that Congress has approved a huge emergency relief bill in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would move slowly on any additional relief bill, including infrastructure.