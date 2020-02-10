WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Could US have moved faster on coronavirus?

As the world grapples to contain a troubling new strain of the coronavirus, an early criticism of the U.S. response has come from an influential critic: Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Gottlieb is alarmed that this country’s capacity to test for the pathogen is lagging as the outbreak spreads from China to 27 other countries. It is imperative that Congress and the Trump administration act on his concerns to ensure the nation has the readiness and resources to contain this new public health threat.

In a long Twitter thread posted Feb. 2, Gottlieb said swifter, broader screening is needed nationally to detect coronavirus, which has sickened more than 28,000 people in China. The Catch-22, as Gottlieb called it, is that so far, only the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has been able to run the tests for this virus, creating a bottleneck. For testing to occur elsewhere, leaders of two key federal agencies must sign off to allow the CDC to share technology.

