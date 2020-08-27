WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Country needs new COVID-19 testing strategy

PCR tests are still very much needed. They’re extremely accurate, and thus essential for diagnosing and treating individual patients. But schools and other institutions that want to isolate the sick from the well also need snapshots of many people at once. Saliva tests that bypass swabbing can be faster, even if they still need to be sent to laboratories. And now there are even quicker “antigen” tests that, like home pregnancy tests, can give results in 15 minutes wherever the saliva sample is taken. Several such tests are in development; three have received emergency FDA approval.

Antigen tests, which look for viral proteins in saliva, are less accurate than standard PCR tests, but they’re so speedy and inexpensive — a dollar or two per test — that they can be done frequently enough to monitor a population. Research at the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that if you use them on a group of people every three days, and isolate those who test positive, it’s possible to reduce viral transmission by 88%; that’s more than twice as effective as using more sensitive tests only once every two weeks.