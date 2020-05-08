WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: COVID-19 is far more dangerous than seasonal flu

Another key difference is that there are vaccines for seasonal flu, making it less contagious. It’s noteworthy, though, that their effectiveness varies from year to year because flu strains mutate rapidly. So does the common cold, another form of coronavirus, for which no vaccine has ever been approved. Development of an effective vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 is not guaranteed.

Bear in mind that the new contagion is a silent stalker, infecting people who pass it on without falling ill themselves and never knowing, unless they are tested, that they had it. The national debacle in developing and distributing test kits has left the nation fighting a war without knowing the enemy.

That situation is improving, but there is a long way to go until we are testing enough people, especially those without symptoms, to know where and to what extent restrictions on work and social gatherings can be safely relaxed.

Regardless of statistics, COVID-19 is an exceptionally terrible ordeal for those whose infections inexplicably turn from mild to critical. And when they die in hospitals, they die alone, except for the medical professionals who are trying to save them. The virus is too contagious to let family members be at their bedsides, compounding their sorrows.