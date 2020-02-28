WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Cramped seating normalizing air rage incidents

The diminishment in the width and pitch of airline seats since deregulation was launched four decades ago is scandalous. Airlines that once offered 36 inches of legroom as a standard are now 31 inches or less. In some cases, it’s as little as 27 inches. Narrowing of seats is just as bad. And it’s not just to squeeze more people in the cabin, companies like American are making bigger profits by forcing customers to upgrade.

But there’s also a cost that goes well beyond etiquette. There’s a rising threat of air rage, concern that planes have become too difficult to evacuate quickly in an emergency and even a threat that tiny seats are putting passengers at greater risk of blood clots and transmitting flu and similar diseases. Just ask any flight attendant what air travel in coach has devolved into: “This is not an issue the market will fix,” the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, noted in a statement last fall.

What’s needed is government intervention. For years, we have advocated for Congress to pass an air travel “bill of rights” that would improve travel for a host of issues including setting a minimum seat size and pitch. Two years ago, the legislative branch instead approved a measure requiring the FAA to look at seat size as a health and safety issue (studying, for example, how long it takes for passengers to exit a plane in case of an emergency). The agency’s findings are expected to be announced next month, but industry observers are not hopeful. The FAA’s track record isn’t especially good at sticking up for customers, and the federal government’s interest in regulation has only regressed further under President Donald Trump. Just look at the Boeing 737 MAX debacle and the agency’s coziness with the manufacturer. It was only after two crashes killed 346 people that the FAA grounded the aircraft last March and suspended further production. Yet it’s clear in retrospect that the agency should never have certified the airplane in the first place.