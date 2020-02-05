WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Crown Prince must be held accountable

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, seemingly knows no limits in his quest to quash critical media coverage of the kingdom.
Most famously (infamously, really) was the brazen, brutal kidnapping, killing and dismemberment of dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a U.S. resident writing for the Washington Post at the time of his murder. Five Saudis were sentenced to death (likely by beheading) and three to prison, while the man most experts, including the CIA and a U.N. panel, believe was behind the killing rules with impunity.
Now comes the news that even before the Khashoggi killing the crown prince may have been directly involved in hacking the cellphone of Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post and the founder of Amazon, with the intent to "influence, if not silence" criticism, according to two U.N. human-rights experts. The allegations are relevant to the "ongoing evaluation of claims about the crown prince's involvement" in the Khashoggi case, Agnes Callamard, who led the U.N. analysis of the journalist's killing, said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Media freedom organizations have similarly sounded the alarm. The Committee to Protect Journalists, pointing out that Saudi Arabia is the world's third-worst jailer of journalists, echoed the U.N. experts' call for an investigation.
Others, including U.S. business and government officials, are at risk of similar digital intrusions. And that in turn exposes Saudi Arabia to economic and geopolitical risk that might undermine the kingdom's quest to modernize its economy — although not necessarily its society.
Disappointingly, President Donald Trump has not agreed with the bipartisan congressional consensus condemning Saudi Arabia for the Khashoggi killing and for its complicity in the war in Yemen, which has devolved into the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
A new administration, Congress or both may challenge that dynamic, however. But it shouldn't take a new president to press the kingdom. Trump should reassess the relationship with the crown prince and join Congress in a concerted effort to hold him accountable.
Star Tribune (Minneapolis)