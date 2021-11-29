WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Democracy in retreat even in United States

It was called the American Century for what the people of the United States did in the 1900s to protect and advance democracy around the world. We can rightly give thanks for those achievements and take pride in them.

Democracy seemed to be a mighty wave sweeping the world, with the United States of America, its foremost example, at the crest.

No longer. Democracy is not only retreating in places like Brazil, India, Poland and Hungary, but right here in the U.S.A, which is demonstrably trending toward authoritarianism — the last stage before outright dictatorship.

We have become a “backsliding democracy.”

That is the sobering conclusion, credibly documented, in a report issued by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), a prestigious agency governed by 32 democratic nations that is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Some of those nations are criticized in the report.

“This year, we coded the United States as backsliding for the first time, but our data suggest that the backsliding episode began at least in 2019,” said the report entitled “Global State of Democracy 2021,” which was made public Monday.

That should not greatly surprise people who have been watching with alarm as states enact obstacles to voting and heavy penalties for public protests, and as a defeated president’s relentless lies destroy what used to be universal trust that our elections are fair and honest.

For the fifth year, IDEA said, more nations are moving toward authoritarianism than in the right direction. More than two-thirds of humanity now live in non-democratic regimes or those that are trending the wrong way.

“Democracy is at risk,” the report warns. “Its survival is endangered by a perfect storm of threats, both from within and from a rising tide of authoritarianism. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these threats through the imposition of states of emergency, the spread of disinformation, and crackdowns on independent media and freedom of expression.”

For Americans, IDEA’s warning doesn’t come out of the blue. In March, the U.S.-based organization Freedom House — Eleanor Roosevelt was a founder — rated the state of American democracy in 2019 at 83 points out of a possible 100, having steadily declined from 94 in just 10 years.

The IDEA report did credit the United States, among some other nations, with “making democracy a foreign policy priority.” It noted President Biden’s commitment to host world leaders at a virtual Summit for Democracy on Dec. 9 and 10.

We would encourage Biden to add the United States to the roster of democracies, including our neighbors Mexico and Canada, that are IDEA member states. Our absence is conspicuous.

IDEA documents identify some of the major reasons why democracy is declining here. The organization’s 2019 report had already noted the Supreme Court’s evisceration of the Voting Rights Act in the 2013 case Shelby County v. Holder, after which Florida and 34 other states enacted voter identification laws, “which have had a negative impact on equal access to the ballot box, especially among young people and minorities.” Electoral integrity in the U.S. “has also been negatively affected by indications of Russian interference, primarily via social media, in the 2016 presidential election,” the report says.

The report warns that “backsliding democracies use parliamentary majorities, obtained by initially free and fair elections and high levels of electoral support, to gradually dismantle checks on government, freedom of expression, a free media and minority rights from within the democratic system.”

The report is not altogether dour. It closes with 12 policy recommendations that could reinvigorate democracy here and around the world. The one most relevant to the United States calls for campaign finance reform, including “greater transparency” and stronger enforcement.

So-called “dark money,” untraceable to its source, is a scandal that has skewed recent elections. Every dollar that makes its way to a political campaign should be traceable to its source. One thing to be thankful for this holiday is that we, the people, still have the power to demand this reform. Politicians who refuse have no rightful place at the table.

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin (who fancied the turkey rather than the Bald Eagle as our national bird), we still have a democracy — if we can keep it.

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

