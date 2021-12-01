WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Democrats must change tax policy

Oh, the irony. Republicans who pushed through the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefitted the wealthy have launched an attack on President Biden's Build Back Better plan by claiming it caters to the rich.

The problem for Democrats is that, in attempting to reverse one of former President Trump's changes that was targeted to hurt residents of blue states such as California, the recently passed House version of Biden's program does indeed offer a whopping tax break for millionaires.

Senate Democrats need to correct that. As they take their turn reviewing Biden's plan, which passed the House with a $2.2 trillion price tag over the next decade, they need to fix the proposed rollback on federal tax treatment of state and local taxes.

At issue is the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known by the acronym SALT. Before Trump's changes, the amount paid for state income taxes and local property taxes could be deducted from the income used to calculate federal income taxes.

The Trump tax cuts limited the SALT deduction to $10,000 annually. The change provided the single-largest federal government revenue increase to help cover the cost of the 2017 GOP tax bill, which nevertheless overall was a massive wealth transfer to corporations and multimillionaires.

The $10,000 limit struck a big blow at taxpayers with sizable incomes or high-value homes in states with high tax rates — mostly blue states. California, and the Bay Area in particular, was greatly affected.

Now Democrats want to lift the limit. The problem is they're going about it all wrong. The House version of Biden's plan would raise the limit from $10,000 annually to $80,000, which would create a major windfall for the wealthy.

The Senate is considering a different and slightly more tempered approach, limiting the repeal of the SALT cap to those making less than $500,000. But that's still an exceptionally regressive proposal that would primarily benefit the well-off.

The SALT cap repeal would also be one of the costliest parts of Build Back Better, according to the group's analysis. It would be larger than spending on universal pre-K, long-term care, expansions of the Affordable Care Act, and higher education and workforce investments.

