WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Democrats must make right choice

As the chaos and confusion lifts, the Iowa results are dribbling in, and they are clarifying. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg stand atop the Democratic presidential field, pointing the party in divergent directions. The septuagenarian self-described democratic socialist senator wants a sweeping transformation of the federal government aided by up to $60 trillion in new spending. The 38-year-old small-city ex-mayor offers himself as a unifying figure ready to forge bipartisan solutions and heal the open wound left by Donald Trump.

One echelon below those two were Elizabeth Warren, a more pragmatic revolutionary than Sanders, and limping Joe Biden, who dangles a return to Obama-esque normalcy. In national polls, the Sanders-Warren wing nets about 42% of the party's support; the wing represented by Buttigieg, Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg adds up to about the same.

Putting Sanders atop the ticket will make the task supremely difficult.

Sanders is an unabashed socialist. This may enthrall young voters, but the label is almost certain to be a cinderblock around his ankles in a general election, especially with independent and moderate voters who tend to make the difference in critical states.

