WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Don't get confused, get vaccinated

Please, if you haven't already, get vaccinated.

And do not give in to the fear and resignation that the recent confusion coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The truth, according to the science regarding the coronavirus, is that while the fast spreading Delta variant has created uncertainty about the efficacy of vaccines in preventing transmission of the virus, vaccines are extremely protective against severe illness.

In May, the CDC revised earlier guidance to allow that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks either outdoors or indoors in most public places. Masks were, and are still, required for all in public transit, school buildings and health, shelter or correctional facilities.

Then last week, in response to sharply rising cases in many parts of the country, the CDC revised its guidance and recommended that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination if they are in areas of substantial or high transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Now, it appears, the rush is on for public health agencies to increase restrictions.

The renewed mandates are not surprising, since the CDC's new guidance was followed by media reports regarding unpublished studies the CDC had reviewed suggesting vaccinated people could transmit the virus. Subsequently, the CDC released a follow-up report that somewhat downplayed these risks.

But all of this could undermine efforts to get more people vaccinated.

How?

Because for the unvaccinated, the recent CDC guidance and the reaction by health officers, may suggest that since we still need masks, there's no need to be vaccinated. Or that vaccinations have been, as anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories proclaim, a giant government hoax.

None of this is true. Masks, of course, can limit the spread of COVID while health officials and others work to increase vaccination rates. The more people who get vaccinated, the less the virus will spread.

But rather than spread more gloomy news and sow more fear, the CDC should be explaining that as COVID cases are increasing across the country, yes, there are more "breakthrough" cases of vaccinated people testing positive for the virus. But these latter cases are almost always mild or asymptomatic. Recent studies have shown that vaccines remain 88% protective against symptomatic illness and 96% against hospitalization and death.

While it's true that more vaccinated people are hospitalized, and in some rare cases dying, from COVID than before, that's because most older and higher risk people in the U.S. have been vaccinated —and vaccines are not 100% foolproof.

But vaccines prevent severe illness for the vast majority of vaccinated people, and most of the people now being hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated.

So how are we to explain the delta variant, which the CDC suggests, and evidence bears out, is more than twice as transmissible as the original strain of coronavirus because it replicates faster and produces higher viral loads in respiratory passages? Here's how: Vaccines are extremely protective against the variant as well and while the science is not yet in whether "breakthrough" Delta cases transmit the virus as much as the unvaccinated, vaccinated individuals still are far less likely to spread the disease because they are also unlikely to contract COVID.

But as the CDC and health officials renew the mandate on masks, there is a hopeful sign: More Americans finally seem to be heeding the science and getting vaccinated.

We think, however, that rather than sowing more confusion and fear, the CDC and public health officials should be clear that the virus will be with us for the long haul and their job is to protect people from getting severely ill. And that means staying on the primary message: The more people who get vaccinated, the less dangerous the virus will become.

Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

