WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Don't put masks away just yet

We should all heed the warning of Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who earlier this week spoke openly about concerns of “impending doom” with the growing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The numbers are the numbers. Cases are up about 10% nationwide from the previous week to about 60,000 cases per day. Across the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are up as well. And Walensky’s chief concern is that the U.S. may experience the same spike in cases that recently hit Europe — France just announced a monthslong lockdown. Letting our guard down now, she observed, can lead to thousands of needless deaths.

What’s especially frustrating about all this is how the CDC and other health experts are constantly contradicted by politicians who should know better, including certain red-state governors who are doing their best to spike the football way too early. So far, at least seven states that previously had statewide mask restrictions have lifted them, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, And that’s not even counting the 11 states that never had one. Their argument comes down to this: They want businesses operating at full capacity and they think mask wearing is unhelpful.