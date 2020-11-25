WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Emanuel in Biden's Cabinet? Possibly

A $1 trillion investment in highways, bridges, etc., is one of the few significant policy proposals where Democrats and Republicans usually find agreement, and transportation secretary is one of Washington's least divisive assignments. It's as close a Cabinet position gets to being bipartisan because everyone understands the economic necessity of infrastructure. Ray LaHood, the Republican former congressman from Peoria, was Obama's transportation secretary for four years and has praised Emanuel's work ethic and ability to get things done.

You might say transportation is also in Emanuel's wheelhouse because big city mayors grasp the importance of mass transit and road maintenance. Chicago, at the crossroads of the country, is a crucial rail hub. Every day, 1,300 freight and passenger trains move through Chicago. O'Hare International Airport is the country's third busiest.

One of Emanuel's strengths as mayor was his commitment to building up Chicago's position as a global center for business and tourism. He recognized O'Hare's key role: If business travelers and tourists find it easy to come and go to points around the world, Chicago will be in a great position to grow. That's why Emanuel worked hard to nail down a $8.5 billion deal to update the airport.