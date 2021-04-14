WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Europe heads toward a new financial crisis

The pandemic has aggravated the problem, with governments taking on ever more debt in their efforts to provide economic relief. The International Monetary Fund estimates that general government debt in the euro area will exceed 98% of gross domestic product by the end of 2021, up from 84% at the end of 2019. Worse, individual countries’ obligations are accumulating on the balance sheets of their banks. At the end of February, Italian banks’ holdings of Italian government debt amounted to 124% of their capital and loss reserves, rendering them extremely vulnerable in the event of fiscal distress.

Aside from the financial risks they present, these sovereign exposures make banking union harder to achieve politically. Northern countries such as Germany, for example, don’t want to sign on to mutual deposit insurance if it means subsidizing Italian banks’ excessive holdings of Italian public debt. Governments of heavily indebted countries, for their part, worry that restrictions on banks’ holdings could render them unable to borrow when they have to.