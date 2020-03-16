WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Even athletes must make sacrifices

Of course, we can grope for surrogates. Those grainy ESPN Classic broadcasts showing Willie Stargell in his heyday or the forgotten magic of "Pistol" Pete Maravich may suffice for some. But there's no substitute for a sun-splashed afternoon at Wrigley Field, Vienna Beef hot dog in one hand, cold Budweiser in the other.

Have you ever stood on Heartbreak Hill, Mile 20 of the Boston Marathon, as the world's elite runners fly by like Ferraris, followed by thousands of heaving joggers, six miles to fulfilling a life's dream? There's nothing like it.

For now, the charge inside a stadium of cheering spectators — or watching from a comfy couch your beloved teams and athletes — will have to take a back seat to a priority much bigger than grand slams and game-winning jump shots. Coronavirus poses one of the most alarming health threats this nation has faced in decades. It requires common sense — and sacrifice, even for high school athletes whose schooling and sports programs have been suspended.

It's the right course to take for the health of the athletes, their parents and siblings, and for coaches and officials overseeing the action.