WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Facebook won't get proper comeuppance

In other words, Facebook has no problem publishing material on its platform that it knows is false or crosses the line as hate speech.

Civil rights groups — including the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color of Change — began the #StopHateForProfit campaign in June, calling on companies to cease advertising on Facebook for the month of July unless the company changed its ways. Hundreds of companies have jumped on board, including Ford, Microsoft, Hershey, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Adidas and Lego.

Their primary concern remains Facebook’s hands-off approach to President Trump’s incendiary posts about George Floyd protesters and his repeated false statements about mail-in voting.

Facebook generated 98% of its $70 billion in revenues last year from advertising. Even if every one of Facebook’s 100 biggest advertisers joined in the boycott, it would still account for only 6% of the company’s annual ad revenue. Many of the companies participating already had plans to dial back their advertising dollars because of reduced sales during the pandemic.