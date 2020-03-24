WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Forgotten first responder: The delivery driver

After 9/11, Americans in every state rallied around our first responders. Today, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening the health and well-being of Americans in every state, our brave first responders and the nearly 5.3 million hospital workers across the country are again on the front lines, risking infection to themselves and their families.

But given the nature of this crisis, and the lockdown much of the country finds itself under — with many schools, retail stores, restaurants and bars dramatically scaling back their services or closing altogether — it occurs to us that there is a different kind of “first responder” coming to the aid of millions of Americans.

We’re talking about the Amazon, Grubhub, U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and other delivery drivers who come to our aid while we’re hunkered down in our homes.

We’re talking about the public transportation employees who everyday go to their jobs knowing that even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against taking buses and trains if at all possible, many people have no other option.