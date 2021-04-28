WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: George W. Bush book invites us to imagine better story

In an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post, Bush said the common theme of these diverse stories is gratitude. Gilbert Tuhabonye, a champion runner who survived ethnic violence in East Africa, said, “America has given me everything I dreamed of as a boy.” Armando Codina, a Miami real estate mogul who fled to the U.S. from communist Cuba at the age of 14, said, “If I live for a hundred years, I could never repay what this country has done for me.”

Bush, who has avoided political involvement since leaving the White House, makes no bones about the need for immigration reform. In the book’s introduction, he writes:

“At its core, immigration is a sign of a confident and successful nation. It says something about our country that people all around the world are willing to leave their homes and their families to risk everything and come here. Becoming an American citizen is challenging, time-consuming, and competitive — as it should be. The immigration system is also confusing, costly, and inefficient, and needs to be fixed.”

But the book is not a policy brief. It’s more akin to a show-and-tell. In a way, it’s one retiree’s attempt at amateur brushwork and short-form biography. Many of the subjects have a Texas connection. Many are involved in work at the Bush Institute. One was a domestic worker in the Bush family home for six decades.