WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Ginsburg was an exemplary justice

Once a member of the highest court, Ginsburg often found herself in the liberal minority, which she in due course came to lead. In this role, her dissents became unusually potent — not just for the simple language and straightforward reasoning she preferred, but because by design they moved the climate of opinion on the court, in Congress and among the public at large. She was among the minority in one noteworthy case, decided 5-4, where the court rejected a claim of discrimination in pay because the plaintiff had taken more than 180 days to file her claim. In her dissent, Ginsburg said this interpretation of the law made no sense and called on Congress to sort the matter out. Not long after, Congress did as she had asked.

Justice Ginsburg was a liberal, to be sure, but not a stereotypical one. She often favored judicial restraint — and had reservations about Roe v. Wade, for instance, despite believing ardently in a woman’s right to choose. She feared that it had got too far ahead of public opinion, and might foreclose a debate that needed to take place. In this sense, she recognized the limits of judge-made law. She could disagree with the conservative judges without falling out. She was a pragmatic liberal incrementalist, not a revolutionary — and she demonstrated just how powerful that approach could be.