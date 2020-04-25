WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Grocery workers on front line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One doesn’t have to be a public health expert to understand why grocery stores — just about the only place most families are still shopping — are on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus. Even as sales in other retail sectors have plummeted, grocery sales have skyrocketed, increasing a record 26.9% in March alone, according to U.S. Census data.

If a silver lining can be found in this startling statistic it is that major supermarket chains are hiring workers and offering increased pay.

At the same time, the employees and managers are increasingly aware of the risks they face by fulfilling the needs of their customers. Since April 20, all Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are required to wear masks either brought from home or provided by their employer. And many stores across the country are limiting the number of customers who can enter at any given time and have installed plastic shields at checkouts.

All of these measures are prudent. But without adequate access to COVID-19 testing and protective equipment such as masks and gloves for employees, going to the grocery store will pose challenges to social distancing strategies for many Americans, including the workers themselves.