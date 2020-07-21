WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Help on the way for national parks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And now for some good news from Congress and the president.

In a rare, welcome display of bipartisanship, Congress is poised to approve the most important conservation law passed in the United States in 40 years.

The legislation, known as the Great American Outdoors Act, would provide $9.5 billion over the next five years to repair America’s national parks. It also would provide $900 million a year in perpetuity from offshore oil drilling royalties to fund maintenance, repairs and expansion of national parks, state parks and city parks across the nation.

The bill passed the Senate 73-25 in June. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both voted in favor. So did Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.

The House should approve the legislation when it votes on the issue in the next week. President Donald Trump has said he will sign it into law.

Chalk the compromise up to the kind of election year politics that was once commonplace in Washington, D.C.