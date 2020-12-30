WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: His self-absorption diminishing Obama.

We have not heard much from the 44th president of the United States during the last four years. Now he has reappeared. The occasion is the publication of his presidential memoir — " Promised Land."

The timing is odd. The country is in real distress right now and the new president needs the stage and as much support as he can get.

Barack Obama waited four years to produce this book. Why not wait another year and meanwhile work on ... well, any number of needed efforts? Maybe a national relief program for the thousands of homeless who have become invisible and lost their soup kitchens and shelters during COVID-19

Or a jobs program for the thousands of restaurant workers who are now not working.

But there is the former president appearing on all sorts of talk shows, yukking it up with the various hosts, and showing us what we already knew — he's cool.

So? We know Mr. Obama can also be inspirational when he wants to be. He was a good head of state if a sometimes mediocre head of government.