WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Hospitals must mandate vaccines

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing and the delta variant raging across Florida, it seems like this should be obvious: All hospital workers should be vaccinated.

You’re at your most vulnerable when you go to a hospital. You’re seriously ill or need surgery. Maybe you’re medically frail or have a compromised immune system from chemotherapy. You shouldn’t have to wonder for one instant if the people you turn to for help at that moment — people who choose to work in the health care field, after all — have taken the single most effective step to prevent transmission of the deadly virus that has plagued us since 2020.

Have they been vaccinated? Why is that even a question?

But right now, you’re not wrong to wonder. While more than 96% of doctors in a national survey in June said they had been vaccinated — that’s according to the American Medical Association — the rate for other health workers is estimated to be much lower — too low, in fact. The overall vaccination rate among the approximately 13,000 workers at Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital system, is only about 60%. That means 40% of the people at work in the hospital aren’t vaccinated. Across the country, long-term care and nursing home workers have been stuck at roughly that rate as well, for months.

Recently, though, hospitals and medical organizations have started to force the issue. Last week, the Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs one of the largest health care systems in the country, announced that it would start requiring the vaccines for its front-line workers. The Mayo Clinic said it would do the same. A group of almost 60 health organizations just issued a joint statement that called on employers of health care and long-term care workers to require COVID-19 vaccines. The statement called it an ethical obligation to put patients first.

Is this a tipping point? We fervently hope so.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission has said the mandates are legal, though there could be exemptions for medical or religious reasons as there have been for flu vaccine requirements. A lawsuit filed by former Houston Methodist employees was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes, who noted that “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer.”

Hospitals aren’t alone in switching from carrots to sticks when it comes to vaccines. Mandates have been issued for New York City workers and California state employees and health care workers. Two Florida counties — Leon and Orange — announced county workers must get the shots. Big Tech has joined in: Google and Facebook will now require staffers to get vaccines in order to go back to their offices. The NFL is tying vaccines to financial penalties and forfeited games.

Heavy-handed? Not with so many lives at stake.

It’s time for the health care industry to lead, without apology and without hesitation.

Of course, there will be hurdles. There are unions to be bargained with and politics to be reckoned with. Hospitals have been short-staffed through the pandemic, and mandates may mean losing a portion of their workforce. We live in a state that, in addition to being the source of a whopping 20% of new cases in the entire nation, is also home to a governor whose reelection campaign is hawking beer koozies that say “Don’t Fauci my Florida” — a reference, of course, to Dr. Anthony Fauci. In this case, though, Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated back in May that he won’t stand in the way of businesses imposing vaccine requirements.

It’s true that the messaging by state and federal government has been muddled and has confused some people. The Food and Drug Administration’s slowness in giving full approval to COVID-19 vaccines hasn’t helped, either.

But the delta variant has forced our hand.

Last week, nearly all of the 217 COVID-19 patients at Jackson that day were unvaccinated. The handful that had been vaccinated were immunocompromised or had organ transplants.

Numbers like that should be enough to convince people that they need the vaccines, but, for too many people, it hasn’t. It’s time to try something new. It’s time for all the other big hospitals — and tech companies and the NFL and businesses big and small — to lead the way so we can stop reliving this pandemic nightmare, over and over.

Miami Herald

