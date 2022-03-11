WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: In Chicago, casino clout rolls preservation group

Friends of the Parks, the Chicago preservation group that helped drive George Lucas' museum to Los Angeles and made all kinds of trouble for the Obama Presidential Center, apparently is fine with a casino on Chicago's illustrious lakefront.

Surprised? We were amazed. Clearly, the lobbying campaign mounted by Neil Bluhm and the Rivers Chicago McCormick Place casino entity is just that good.

The Obama center offers potentially transformational economic development for the South Side associated with the city's most influential Black couple. But so threadbare was the Friends of the Parks welcome mat that even President Barack Obama himself has been heard to express surprise at the opposition to what he thought would be welcomed with open arms.

But craps with a view of the water? Lakefront jackpots? Boat-in blackjack? No problem, say the conservationists. Who wants learned political discourse when you could be playing poker in the park?

Clearly, the Rivers people have been wooing Friends of the Parks and have done far better than previous petitioners. In a tortured piece of logic, the group said it believes the new lakeside casino "has the potential to address demand for restaurants and other amenities in the area, hopefully minimizing the call for new restaurant structures on lakefront parkland."

Friends of the Parks is making those arguments, all of which could have been applied to other projects, in support of a lakefront casino? Amazing.

Friends of the Parks has proven to be a tough and opaque crew. If they can be swayed, stand by for what is ahead once Rivers starts to sweet talk members of the City Council.

Chicago Tribune

