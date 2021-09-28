WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Instagram is no place for kids

Social media is a minefield of adolescent anxieties, as any parent can attest. Numerous studies have suggested a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.
Even in this grim context, Instagram, the wildly popular photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc., stands out. Its star-studded milieu — glossy, hedonistic, relentlessly sexualized — seems finely tuned to destabilize the teenage mind. Studies have linked the service to eating disorders, reduced self-esteem and more.
So perhaps it isn’t surprising that an internal research effort at the company, revealed last week, found that teens associate the service with a host of mental health problems. “Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” said one slide. “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression,” said another. “This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.”
If Facebook was concerned about these findings before they became public, it didn’t do much. In July, Instagram rolled out several policy changes it said were intended to protect teens, such as limiting how advertisers can target them and setting their accounts to private by default. “Instagram has been on a journey to really think thoughtfully about the experience that young people have,” a company rep said at the time.
Unfortunately, all that thoughtful thinking yielded an incoherent result. In the very same post in which Facebook announced the changes, it also conceded that it was moving ahead with a new version of Instagram intended for children under 13. Dubbed Instagram Youth, the concept was so obviously distasteful that it earned the opprobrium of health experts and consumer advocates, lawmakers of both parties, and nearly every state attorney general in the country.
A letter from health experts could hardly have been blunter. “The platform’s relentless focus on appearance, self-presentation, and branding presents challenges to adolescents’ privacy and wellbeing,” it said. “Younger children are even less developmentally equipped to deal with these challenges, as they are learning to navigate social interactions, friendships, and their inner sense of strengths and challenges during this crucial window of development.”
Facebook justifies this plan on the (rather shameless) theory that, since it has largely failed to keep children off of adult Instagram, the kids’ version will “reduce the incentive for people under the age of 13 to lie about their age.”
One might ascribe all this to Facebook’s standard-issue tactlessness. Yet the company’s treatment of young people has been especially irresponsible. For years, it refused to make changes that would prevent children from running up credit card bills on its platform. In 2016, it started paying young people — including minors — $20 a month to use an app that gave the company total access to their web and phone activity. Its Messenger Kids app is targeted at users as young as 6, even though experts have warned that it’s highly likely to “undermine children’s healthy development.” That these schemes keep going horribly awry doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent.
One wonders what would be. As a start, lawmakers should pressure Facebook to scrap Instagram Youth entirely and make a more earnest effort to protect teenagers across its services. Congress should consider extending existing online protections for children to all users up to age 15, for example, and create a legal expectation that platforms do more to prevent minors from lying about their ages. Down the road, more stringent regulations — perhaps modeled on the U.K.’s age-appropriate design code — may be needed if platform companies refuse to take this problem more seriously.
Social media is hard enough on consenting adults. It’s no place for kids.
Bloomberg Opinion
17 times The Rock's Instagram was exactly what we needed
When he shared the secret to achieving greatness
Pleasure having my cousin and future @WWE Diva @niajaxwwe come thru the #IronParadise. As her mentor we talked for hours about her goals and the hard work it's gonna take to achieve them. I asked Nia (real name Lina Fanene) what her #1 goal is and she simply said, "greatness". Y'all know I had a big ass smile on my face when I heard that! 👊🏾. I told her don't worry about championship titles and don't be concerned about becoming famous, just always remember that the most powerful thing you can be IN AND OUT of the wrestling ring, is yourself... All 5'11 272lbs of beautiful, Samoan, German, authentic, savage, humble, hungry dominant woman. Be real, be you and greatness will come. Y'all KNOW she then cracked a big ass smile too. 👊🏾. You guys keep an eye out for my cousin.. one day she'll do big things and she'll do it with class and humility and more importantly, she'll do it just being herself. #Family #ShesDominant #272lbsOfYouAintReadyForThisKindOfPain #PeoplesEyebrowOnPoint #ShesMyNewBodyguard 💯
When he remembered to say "thank you"
Merry Christmas Uncle Tonga - enjoy your new truck! Cool Christmas story to share with y'all... Known my "Uncle Tonga" since I was 5yrs old. My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia helped train him to become a professional wrestler in the 70's. Throughout Tonga's illustrious wrestling career he changed his name to "King Haku" and became one the WWE's most sought after "bad guys" and still known to this day for being one of the toughest and legit most vicious man in wrestling history. Years later and I get a call from WWE saying "Vince McMahon wants to see you wrestle immediately. He's flying you to RAW tomorrow and you'll have a tryout match." I thought holy shit that's awesome, buuuut there's a few problems: For me, I wasn't just having "a tryout match", because I had never actually HAD a real match in my life. Ever. WWE thought that I already had multiple matches under my belt, but little did they know. What they also didn't know was that I was broke as hell and didn't actually own wrestling gear - no boots, knee pads or most importantly.. wrestling trunks. I went to Sports Authority and bought some bright ass white volleyball knee pads, called my Uncle and asked if he had ANY trunks I could use for my tryout. He said all I have is a pair of shiny purple trunks (purple was his signature color), I told him I don't care if the trunks are all the colors of Skittles, I'll happily wear them. When I picked the trunks up from him I'll never forget the monster hug he gave me, look me in the eyes and said, "I'm so proud of you. Go get 'em nephew!" Here's the picture of me wrestling my FIRST MATCH EVER in Corpus Christi, TX in front of 15,000 people - proudly in my lucky purple trunks. And the rest... was history. My Uncle Tonga is a family man, humble man and champion. Most importantly one of the greatest human beings I know. So we walk outside and I said "Uncle how do you like my truck?" He said, "Whoooaaa nephew it's beautiful... I love it!" I said "Good 'cause it's yours." He was speechless. Thru tears (manly of course;) we monster hugged 'cause I'll never forget what he did for me when I had nothing. Merry Christmas Uncle and ofa atu. #LuckyPurpleTrunks
When he wrote the sweetest message for his new daughter
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of "being better" will never steer you wrong. Trust me I've been down this road. Something else that'll never steer you wrong is "walking thru the fire" with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike..😂 but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I'm a lucky dude because I've got the greatest fans in the world - and it's true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40 💪🏾👊🏾💯
When he made sure his mom was happy
Cool Mother's Day story.. early am flight and I'm sittin' across from my mom when out of the blue she looks around the plane, then looks at me and says "Son, I can't believe the life I have.. grandma and grandpa would be so proud." I asked her, "Are you happy ma?". Just then the flight attendant placed my moms breakfast down on the table and my mom said to me, "Am I happy?.. I used to worry about how I was going to buy groceries for us and now I just had my breakfast placed down in front of me". She bursts into tears and says "Yes, son I couldn't be happier". This is the woman who when I was 14yrs old we were evicted out of our apartment in Hawaii 'cause we couldn't afford the $180 per week rent. At this moment Im shaking my head and smiling quietly (as my mom blows her nose;) 'cause she just told me she's happy. And y'all know when our parents tell us they're happy, its so satisfying for us, 'cause it means we've done a good job for them as their kids. Happy Mother's Day to all the deserving amazing mamas out there. And Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mom who will no doubt kill me for posting this crying pic. #EnjoyBreakfastMom #GratefulTears #TryNotCryInTheEggs
When he did the #22PushUpChallenge with a dog
#22PushUpChallenge Raising awareness for our 22 US vets who commit suicide daily. If you're a vet and you're going thru it, just know we're thinking about you and you're not alone. Be strong, have faith, keep fighting that good fight and there's always a better day. I challenge my boys @kevinhart4real and @justinjames99 as well as our history making first black OLYMPIC Gold medalist in swimming @swimone13. Thanks to my bud @prattprattpratt for passin' the torch and Hobbs the beast for the bad breath kisses. I'll take em all day 😂💪🏾🇺🇸
When the car he bought his mom saved her life
#TBT Surprising my mom with a new car for Christmas. Couldn't remember what her favorite color was between white or red, so I went with white. A few weeks later she was curious as to why I chose white and not her favorite color, red? I told her I couldn't remember her favorite color so I went with white, but I would return the car and get her a new red one?! She looked at me like I had three heads and said "Are you crazy? Nooooo way, I love my white car! I'm so grateful. I was just curious." I even contemplated secretly taking her car from her garage and having it replaced with a new red one, but thought I better not and just leave well enough alone. Then as fate would have it, she was hit head on by a drunk driver - she survived. Her white car was completely totaled and she wound up getting a replacement car of the color she always wanted... Red. Funny (and gratefully) how things work out the way they're meant to. And still to this day she says that white car saved my life. #GoodOlFashionFate #IsAlwaysColorBlind
When he gave great advice for success
When he spent Labor Day hard at work
As a few people close to me know, I have a sliiiight obsession with Labor Day in that the whole point of the holiday is to honor the "social and economic achievements of the American worker". Figured the most respectful thing I can do today...is work. So what do I do? Take business meetings at the house, text and email business partners and employees to see who wants to put in some work today and who goes radio silent on me (which for the record was no-one. Smart people;), and have philosophical conversations with my 8month old daughter about the value of hard work.. which went wonderfully well. And we do one more thing.. Train. Hard. Aaaand secretly pretend I didn't just completely p*ss myself when that lightning struck.😂💀. Thank you to my team who worked today and certainly the ones who came to the house to take mtgs. I will one day get the psychological therapy I need, so until then Happy Labor Day to everyone out there and your families. 💪🏾🔑💯 #MySlightObsession #WithTakinCareOfBusiness #DaddyDontDoLightningStrikesTho #AhHellNothingTequilaCantTakeCareOf
When he wakes up super early to get stuff done
When he outworks the competition
When he explained why he trains so hard
Evicted at 14yrs old, I promised myself I'd work my ass off to never be evicted again. Funny, how years later I still approach my daily grind w/ the same crazy intensity as if I just got kicked out on the streets. Eventually I'll get the therapy I clearly need. Until then... let's get to work. #IronIsTherapy #CheaperThanAShrink #BeTheHardestWorkerInTheRoom
When he shared the importance of kindness
Heard this quote as a kid and it's still my fav today... "Its nice to be important, but more important to be nice." (it's also important to exfoliate, but I don't have a quote for that yet;). #BeingNice #LiterallyTheEasiestPartOfMyJob #UnlessSomeonesAnAhole #ThenTheyGetTheirAssKicked #BeNiceAndExfoliate
When he made the choice to be himself
#ForbesTakeover #PowerOfChoice Life is about choices. Every single day we gotta make 'em. Big choices/little choices. It's the big choices that can often be the toughest 'cause we know the impact it can have if it doesn't work out. 10yrs ago I made the choice to not be like anyone else, but instead be authentic and myself. If I made it in our business - great. If I failed, then at least I failed being me. The power of that choice I made 10yrs ago changed my life. Trust your gut and make that choice. #ForbesTakeover #ChaseYourGreatness
When he shared this special moment with a young man
I mean there's cool dudes, and then there's COOL dudes. My buddy Larry Orozco-Chavez from Make-A-Wish is THAT cool dude. Such a pleasure getting to hang with him and his family today. We chopped up talkin' about video games (he's a hard core gamer), my WWE matches, movies, took selfies, shot videos on our phones of each other and his mom even asked me to bounce my pecs up and down! I mean don't threaten me with a good time, so I was pec poppin' all over the place much to the amusement of Larry's mama and much to the embarrassment of Larry himself😂. When I sat down with Larry, he said something to me that struck a chord. He said, "Dwayne Johnson (he often called me by my full name today which was awesome) when you walked in today my heart was beating so fast I didn't know what to do. Then you started talking to me and it slowed down and everything was good". I shared with him that that happens to me sometimes. I get so worked up before something big happens (shooting an intense scene, performing in front of 100,000 people at WrestleMania) that my heart feels like it's beating out of my chest, BUT the moment I realize "I got this" then all the angst goes away and I'm ready. So next time something like that happens with him, I told just remember "you got this", be calm, cool and you'll be ready. Made me think of everything this kid has been thru up to now - making him more stronger than many of us could ever imagine. We wrapped up our visit, I gave him a lil' gift and said our goodbyes. It was a real pleasure kickin' with you today, Larry. I can't begin to tell you what it means to me. Just know how grateful I am to share your time, your laughs and definitely grateful to have been able to pop my pecs for your family.😂 Stay cool and remember... you always "got this". #OnSet #Baywatch #MakeAWish #LarryOrozcoChavez #AndOneVeryLuckyBigBrownBaldDude
When he took part in an amazing dance-off
Oh you know daddy gon' deliver on the dance flo.. The big finale of #CentralIntelligence is full of awesome and crazy surprises. Here's my iPhone behind the scenes footage of an epic dance battle that took place when the cameras weren't rollin' - of my current self and my 1996 high school self played by one of dopest dancers in the world @sionemaraschino. Technically I got served. From myself. #CentralIntelligence JUNE 17th 🔥
When he responded to adversity by working harder
My two hands. When I was 14yrs old we were evicted from our tiny one bedroom apartment in Hawaii 'cause we couldn't afford the $180 per week rent. Came home with my mom that day to find a pad lock on our door with the eviction notice. My mom stood there in front of the door crying because we had no place to go, but out. It was a real all time shitty low, BUT the silver lining blessing was at 14yrs that moment changed my life. I made a promise to myself that from that day forward I was going to do all I could to make sure we never got evicted again. And I was going to do that with my own two hands. In my 14yr old punk mind, hitting the gym hard and building your body equaled success. And success equaled never getting evicted again. So that's exactly what I did.. and have never stopped since. These days, I know me and my family are a long way away from those hard times, but I'll always work daily as if that eviction notice is waitin' for me around the corner. If you're going thru your own hard times - I read your comments so I know many of you out there are - there's a lot of frustrating shit we can't control - so we gotta focus on the one thing we can always control - putting in the work with our own two hands. Stay strong, because change and success is always possible. Always. #MyTwoHands #YourTwoHands #GodBlessCallouses #AndOurFunEvictionNotices 💯👊🏾
When he saved his dogs from drowning
Here's a fun Labor Day weekend story... We just decided to add two new members to our Johnson family. Baby French Bulldogs. In my right hand is BRUTUS and in my left hand is HOBBS. Bring them home and immediately take them outside so they can start learning how to "handle their business and potty like big boys". I set them both down and they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. HOBBS immediately starts doggy paddling while BRUTUS (like a brick) sink heads first to the bottom of the pool. I take off into a full sprint, fully clothed, dive in the pool, swim to the bottom, rescue my brick, I mean BRUTUS and bring him back to the edge of the pool. He was a little delirious.. took a moment, threw up all the water he swallowed and looked up at me as if to say, "Thank God you didn't have to give me mouth to mouth!" and then ran off to play with his brother. A few lessons I've learned today.. A) Not all puppies have the instinct to doggie paddle. B) Some puppies (like BRUTUS) will be so in shock by experiencing water they will sink extremely fast so react quick. C) While spiriting to save your puppies life, before you dive in, try and throw your cel phone to safety. Don't keep it in your pocket... like I did. #BRUTUSLives #HOBBSCanSwim #MyCelPhonesDead #AndNoMouthToMouthNeeded #HappyLaborDay