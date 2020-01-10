WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Internet openness must be maintained

The electricity didn't go out in Kashmir, a disputed region of India, but something almost as vital was turned off over the summer: the internet.

In a preemptive move to assert political control, the Indian government shut down internet service, as well as phone service, in the Kashmir region. No email. No Google. No texting. No digital businesses in operation. No news beyond state-sanctioned outlets. It was censorship in extremis, resulting in a loss of freedom.

Eventually most mobile phone service was restored, but the World Wide Web has stayed dark for months. "The government's control over the flow of information has made journalism nearly impossible in Kashmir, and is a humiliation of Kashmiri journalists," the Telegraph, an Indian daily, reported.

Darkness, indeed.

The internet came to life 50 years ago, in October 1969, when a Defense Department communications network known as ARPANET transmitted a one-word message from UCLA to Stanford. The message was supposed to read "login," but only the first two letters arrived. Think of it as the first email — and the first service disruption. Presumably, tech support was called.