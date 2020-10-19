WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Judge Barrett and the process

The tone of the questioning was: We know that you are guilty of something.

One senator, for example, asked the judge if she had ever committed an assault.

Will every nominee now be compelled to say that he or she did not stop beating his or her spouse because he or she never did abuse loved ones?

The assumption of the questioning is: We know that, at a minimum, you are guilty of bad faith.

The judge says she has no policy or political agenda and that she will follow the law and not her own personal views. But many senators have made it very clear they do not believe her.

This is the modern notion of a fair hearing: Go ahead and speak, but we will not listen or believe you.

Therefore, her critics tell us, Judge Barrett should withdraw or at least recuse herself from cases having to do with Obamacare or a contested presidential election.

Oh, and we know she will also roll back high court decisions on privacy, including the right to abortion.

We know no such thing.