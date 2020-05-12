WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Keep focus on coronavirus, not on politics

Instead, Hass continued, “those countries are trying to place the other in the worst possible light on the international stage.”

The motivation is domestic politics for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi may not face a November election but is suddenly vulnerable despite previous veneration of his leadership that made him China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

Trump, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have alleged — without evidence — that the virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan and not naturally through animal-to-human transmission, as most experts believe. There’s also talk among some supporters of the administration about pressing for reparations, or even not paying some of the debt the U.S. owes China.

These moves have alienated allies — including those who rightfully take umbrage at Beijing’s manipulative extraction of praise in exchange for desperately needed equipment. Instead, the president should be rallying allies, and indeed the world, in a coordinated coronavirus effort as well as in a longer-term response to a rising China.