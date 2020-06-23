WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Keep up the pressure for police reforms

— Retraining and culture change. There have been enough videos of police "takedowns" for even minor infractions and overly aggressive enforcement to show that the "us vs. them" mind-set has become truly threatening for portions of the population.

— Demilitarization. Well-intentioned though it may have been, selling surplus war gear to police departments around the country was a mistake, in part because there appear to be too few rules developed around their use. The use of tear gas, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades against Americans engaged in recent protests was too indiscriminate and injurious to ignore.

— Greater flexibility to use non-sworn personnel. Make no mistake, police are needed, as the Editorial Board argued Sunday. But that doesn't mean every situation requires an armed, sworn officer. The principles behind "defund the police" are worth looking at insofar as limiting the scope of what police must respond to and expanding alternatives for public safety.

Whatever measures are taken, they should reflect community input, particularly from communities of color. Some have done decades of work in this area, and their voices should be heard and valued. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz told an editorial writer that he has spoken with many such groups in recent weeks and is convinced that the need for bold, innovative police reform is urgent.