WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Latino museum will highlight foundational contributions

Latino influence in the United States is everywhere. It takes the shape of farmworkers’ rights, civil rights reporting and Supreme Court representation. The toil of Latino labor is in the food that we eat and the names that line our streets. It precedes the foundation of this country, yet the recognition often gets overlooked if not erased entirely.

The important legacy of Latino Americans cannot be overlooked, and especially not now as we memorialize the first anniversary of the killings of 23 people in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, by a North Texas gunman who targeted them for their race.

And that’s why, after the bill to create the National Museum of the American Latino passed through the House unanimously, we celebrate. It’s time that the narrative shifts and that Latinos are recognized for the wealth of expertise, hard work and culture they have given to this country.

The move to support the museum follows years of effort to create a space to highlight the contributions of Latinos to the United States. Work toward this museum dates to at least 1994, when a study revealed that Latinos had been largely left out of exhibits and programming in the museums that line Washington’s Constitution Avenue.