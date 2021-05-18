WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Local journalism could use legal support in fight against Big Tech

Like other businesses, your local news outlets battle every day to convince customers we're worth the money.

On one side are those who'd like to read us but their generation never developed the daily newspaper habit. They'll see a link to one of our articles that a friend posted on Facebook and they're furious when they can't open it without paying. That's a battle we think we can win. We let them read enough free samples that we hope to convince them of the value a digital subscription would bring to their lives.

But there's a second battle, an existential one that threatens our digital business model. In this case we're not even allowed to fight back, as the law is written, at least not in a meaningful way. That's our battle against the two social media behemoths, Facebook and Google.

Facebook and Google publish our articles, sell ads off them and pocket the vast majority of the profit. They give us little in return. Because of this, as newspaper readers turn to the web for news and our ability to sell newspaper ads erodes, we depend more heavily on selling digital ads but find ourselves squeezed.

With one hand the two corporate giants help us by distributing our news. With the other they siphon so much of the ad revenue we generate that we can barely survive.